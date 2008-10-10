Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:31 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Adopts Resolution Opposing Offshore Drilling

City leaders approve the modified version of a resolution put forth three weeks ago.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 10, 2008 | 2:08 a.m.

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday evening voted 3-2 to adopt a resolution stating opposition to offshore oil and gas production.

The resolution was voted in by Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett and City Council members Roger Aceves and Jonny Wallis.

It is the modified version of a resolution put forth three weeks ago that was postponed because mention of oil company Venoco’s facilities and operations were thought to potentially bias the State Lands Commission‘s review of Venoco’s application to expand its drilling operations.

The resolution was one of a series of responses to a letter sent by a Board of Supervisors majority to Gov. Schwarzenegger urging him to lift the state ban on offshore drilling.

“For us not to respond would be an acquiescence of agreement,” said Wallis, pointing out that the city adopted the county’s former stance against new oil operations, but could not agree with the change represented by the letter sent by the majority on the Board of Supervisors.

Still skeptical of the resolution were council members Jean Blois and Eric Onnen, who said that more research still needed to be done with respect to oil drilling and natural seeps that theoretically would decrease as a result of increased drilling.

“We certainly haven’t explored the full impact of production of oil related to our city,” Onnen said.

To date, the city of Goleta doesn’t receive any royalties from the oil company’s production in facilities in the Ellwood area.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 