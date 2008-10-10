Golf: San Marcos Girls Come Out Swinging

Brianna Wiley stays consistent, with five other Royals within six strokes of one another.

The San Marcos girls’ golf team on Thursday played Buena at Buenaventura Golf Course with a par of 35, winning 237 to 249.

San Marcos’ scores were Brianna Wiley 39, Cat Lefemine47, Alexandria Peretiako 48, Zaira Barbosa 50, Katie Blum 53 and Sofi Castanon 53.

Buena’s scores were Krissy Kiel 62, Alyssia Sporlein 52,Conlee Pollard 61, Andi Stewart 59, Emily Wisma 39 and Candace Robledo 38. Medalist of the match was Robledo.

San Marcos’ Brianna Wiley played well and consistently. Her short game was sharp, and she utilized her long drives to help her score on the short course.

The five remaining San Marcos girls were all within six strokes of one another.

We need to continue this consistency during the second half of the season. We would like to carry this momentum into and through the next few weeks and accomplish our goal of making it into the CIF playoffs.

Shawn Ricci coaches girls’ golf at San Marcos High.