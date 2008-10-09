Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:44 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

LGBTQ Film Festival to Present ‘Pursuit of Equality’

By Gary Clark | October 9, 2008 | 3:35 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Film Festival is proud to present a screening of the documentary film Pursuit of Equality: The Unfinished Work of American Freedom at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Marjorie Luke Theatre. The screening has been made possible by a grant from the Fund for Santa Barbara.

According to the Pursuit of Equality Web site, the film is an emotionally charged film that puts a face on American citizens who strive for marriage equality. From the first frame of the film, even before the media are aware, the film crew is with Mayor Gavin Newsom’s senior staff as the nation’s first same-sex couple exchange vows and ignite the most controversial civil rights topic in recent history.

The story continues on the streets, in the courtrooms and on the steps of City Hall, where same-sex couples clash with church groups who declare that who they are and how they love is a sin. In life-changing moments, this film focuses on the compelling, human rights struggles surrounding same-sex marriage and captures the elation and despair of couples and families who are fighting for equal rights.

Click here for more information about the film.

This year’s Santa Barbara LGBTQ Film Festival, OUTrageous/08, is scheduled for Nov. 6-9 at Metro4 Cinema. Early bird passes are available for $65 until Oct.17. Click here to purchase a pass and for more information about the festival.

Gary Clark represents the Santa Barbara Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Film Festival.

