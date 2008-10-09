Renowned Paleontologist Richard Leakey to Speak at Lobero
By Noozhawk Staff | October 9, 2008 | 3:25 a.m.
Environmentalist and paleontologist Dr. Richard Leakey will give a lecture on Friday at the Lobero Theatre.
Titled “The Sixth Extinction and the Next Evolution: Creating a Sustainable Future For All Life on Earth,” the lecture will deal with the impact of 7 billion humans on the Earth, and the future of life on the planet.
The presentation is sponsored by the Community Planet Foundation, a local organization concerned with global environmental issues.
The talk will begin at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.