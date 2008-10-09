Sierra Club Chapter Announces Endorsements of Local Candidates

The Sierra Club’s Los Padres Chapter has announced its endorsements of candidates in Santa Barbara County races.
raquo; California state Senate: Hannah-Beth Jackson
raquo; California State Assembly: Pedro Nava
raquo; Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor: Doreen Farr
raquo; Goleta City Council: Margaret Connell and Ed Easton
raquo; Goleta Water District: Lauren Hanson, Bill Rosen and Jim Marino
raquo; Carpinteria City Council: Chuck McQuary and Kathleen Reddington
“We are pleased to endorse candidates who have demonstrated leadership on the issues our chapter cares about most - the growing challenges with land use, water availability, coastal protection and energy development,” said Fran Farina, co-chair of the chapter’s political committeee.
The chapter urges all of its members to be actively involved in local elections, especially the Nov. 4 election.
Fran Farina is political committee co-chair for the Sierra Club, Los Padres Chapter.