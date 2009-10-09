Laguna Blanca’s Niall Platt Named Scholastic Junior All-American

The senior is recognized for his achievements on the golf course and in the classroom

Laguna Blanca senior Niall Platt has been named an HP Scholastic Junior All-American, the American Junior Golf Association and Hewlett Packard announced Wednesday.

Sponsored for the 15th consecutive year by HP, the 2009 team is made up 12 boys and 12 girls around the country who demonstrate the ability to excel both on the golf course and in the classroom.

To be eligible for the HP Scholastic Junior All-America Team, boys must have placed in the top 10 of an AJGA Open or Invitational, while girls needed a top-five finish. The selections were then based on grade point average, class rank, SAT/ACT scores, leadership skills, community service and writing ability. Candidates were required to submit an essay no longer than 500 words on an original topic relating to golf.

These outstanding individuals will be honored at the Rolex Junior All-America Awards Banquet on Nov. 22 at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. By being named to the team, each player also is eligible to participate in the Polo Golf Junior Classic, which will take place on PGA National Resort & Spa’s Champion and Haig Courses Nov. 21-27.

Platt holds a 4.45 GPA and obtained a 2200 on his SAT. Platt also devotes time to music, playing the keyboard as a member of his high school’s band. Platt has been an active player on the AJGA circuit since 2006, recording five top-five finishes in his career, his best coming at the 2009 AJGA Junior at Wenatchee, where he placed second.

“HP is delighted once again to recognize academic excellence with the naming of the 2009 HP Scholastic Junior All-America Team,” said John Dayan, vice president of marketing, Personal Systems Group Americas for HP. “The AJGA works hard to prepare young adults for life after high school by instilling honor, perseverance and good sportsmanship. HP is proud to be associated with the AJGA and this great group of young adults.”

The American Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. The association has an annual junior membership (boys and girls ages 12 to 18) of more than 5,000 junior golfers from 50 states and more than 30 foreign countries.

— Tara Broucqsault is the communications director for Laguna Blanca School.