Santa Barbara Library Gets Fired Up for ‘Fahrenheit 451’

The Big Read community program delves into the classic work, and author Ray Bradbury will speak at the Lobero Theatre on Sunday

“It was a pleasure to burn.”

Millions of people have read past that iconic opening line to experience the entirety of Ray Bradbury’s classic work Fahrenheit 451.

The Santa Barbara Public Library is adding thousands to that list of readers this fall with its Big Read community program. The library has put on the program for the past eight years, but it didn’t have the money for this year.

A grant from the National Endowment for the Arts has allowed for the biggest schedule of events yet, as well as the purchase and distribution of thousands of books to local schools.

The Big Read program has a list of books with study, teaching and audio materials available. Fahrenheit 451 was chosen to reach out to young adults and adolescents, reference librarian Chris Gallery said.

The library partnered with local high schools and the juvenile court program to distribute copies, and also gave copies of the new graphic novel version of the book.

Art students at Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts and Design Academy are using the graphic novel as art and literature, Gallery said.

On Friday, a staged reading was held of Bradbury’s play version of Fahrenheit 451, directed by Meredith McMinn.

For the next month, there will be other community events related to the book that are open and free to the public.

Bradbury will speak Sunday at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido, and Gallery urges the public to come early for seating, which will be on a first come, first served basis. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m. for the 3 p.m. event, and the theater seats 680 people. Bradbury will be introduced by local author Thom Steinbeck, son of John Steinbeck.

“I hope every one of those seats gets filled,” Gallery said.

Bradbury often talks about his love of reading, writing and imagination. “He’s been so into books and libraries for so long, and he gets very excited about it,” Gallery said.

Other events include book discussions, in English and Spanish, movie screenings and a panel discussion.

The panelists will include UCSB history professor Patrick McCray, Santa Barbara Junior High English teacher Steve Shelton and SBCC English instructor Celeste Barber, who will discuss the issues and historical context of the novel.

McCarthyism, the intrusion of technology and people disconnecting from one another are all probable topics. “They’ll talk about issues going on the time the book was written, and how they resonate today,” Gallery said. The panel discussion will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and is the last event for The Big Read.

Other upcoming events include:

» Film screening of Fahrenheit 451 at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Faulkner Gallery

» Fahrenheit 451 graphic novel creator Tim Hamilton will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Faulkner Gallery

» Film screening of Something Wicked This Way Comes at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Faulkner Gallery

