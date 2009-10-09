Santa Barbara Officers Thwart Suicide Attempts

Two women are found in a city lot, dangling over an elevated wall with razor blades in their hands

In addition to their other duties, police officers respond to situations where people threaten to harm themselves. Most of the time, the call is initiated by a witness or by the suicidal person. Occasionally, officers run across such situations on their own.

At 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, officer Rob Castro was driving through City Lot 10. While looking for possible theft, disturbances or drug use, he was alert to anything out of the ordinary. On the top level he spotted two women, ages 21 and 19, seated on the elevated wall that overlooks Ortega Street. Their legs dangled over the edge.

Castro recognized the 21-year-old woman from an attempted suicide incident on Sept. 23. In that incident, the woman was standing on the roof of a residential mental-health care facility, cutting her wrists with a shard of glass and threatening to jump. Officers talked the woman safely down, and she received psychiatric counseling.

When Castro asked what they were doing, the women said they were going to jump. Both had razor blades in their hands, and the 19-year-old was cutting her wrists.

Officer Benjamin Ahrens arrived to assist. Castro spoke to the 21-year-old, distracting her enough to allow Ahrens to approach. He pulled her to safety.

The 19-year-old woman then voluntarily stepped down to safety. Both women were taken to Cottage Hospital for psychiatric counseling. In addition to the razor in her hand, the 21-year-old had razors hidden in her shoe, her undergarments and her pocket.

Police Chief Cam Sanchez commends officers Castro and Ahrens for their attentiveness and quick action.

— Paul McCaffrey is a lieutenant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.