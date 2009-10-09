Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:38 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

The Daily Capitalist: Nobel Peace Prize Goes to ... Obama?

Even the president seems surprised by the announcement

By Jeff Harding | October 9, 2009 | 5:10 p.m.

If I were Nelson Mandela, I would check to see if my medal were tarnished. When you think about it, this has got to be the ‘Thank God It’s Not George Bush” Peace Prize. This is up there with Jimmy Carter and Al Gore.

Poor President Barack Obama. I can imagine his surprise when he heard about it. I’m sure his first words were: “What!” “You’re kidding” and “Omigod!”

He was pretty cool about it in his speech, though, saying to the effect that he knew he hadn’t really done anything other than to get elected. Then he went off on one of his high-minded speeches about global responsibility. I loved the question yelled at him by a reporter as he walked away: “What are you going to do with the money?”

I think it says something about the Bank of Sweden committee more than anything. These are people who believe the United Nations is a worthwhile institution. For the most part, their awards for the prize in economics have been boring Keynesians. Paul Krugman?

Can you imagine what Bill Clinton is muttering under his breath? “I’ve done more for world peace than any of those jerks. Why I ...”

Then think about someone like Mandela, a Marxist, who quietly endured his decades in prison. Who became a revered figure when he was released, lionized by his countrymen and the world, and who, through the force of his personality and stature, held his deeply racially divided country together. With all its problems, South Africa is still the best country in Africa.

Now there’s a man to be honored.

— Jeff Harding is a principal of Montecito Realty Investors LLC. A student of economics, he has a strong affinity for free-market economics. This commentary originally appeared on his blog, The Daily Capitalist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 