Fidelity National Title Group: September Real Estate Market Trends Reports

Latest price and sales information out of Santa Barbara County

» Click here for a PDF of median price trends in the city of Goleta.

» Click here for a PDF of median price trends in Montecito.

» Click here for a PDF of median price trends in the city of Santa Barbara.

» Click here for a PDF of median price trends in southern Santa Barbara County.

» Click here for a PDF of CORT (Computer Oriented Real Estate Technology) price report in southern Santa Barbara County, September 2010.

» Click here for a PDF of CORT (Computer Oriented Real Estate Technology) sales by area in southern Santa Barbara County, September 2010.

— Jennifer LeMert is a vice president and the manager of sales and marketing for Fidelity National Title Group & Chicago Title.