Goleta City Council Race Draws Experience, Determination

Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Goleta City Council in the Nov. 2 election: incumbents Roger Aceves and Michael Bennett and newcomers Paula Perotte and Reyne Stapelmann.

The three will join Council members Margaret Connell and Ed Easton, who were elected in 2008. Mayor Eric Onnen — who, along with Aceves and Bennett, was first elected in 2006 — is not seeking re-election.

Absentee ballots already have been sent to tens of thousands of voters in Santa Barbara County, and residents have until Oct. 18 to register to vote in this election.

Noozhawk talked to each of the candidates to discuss their campaigns and goals. Their profiles and Noozhawk candidate questionnaires are published below. As is Noozhawk’s custom, each set of articles is presented in alphabetical order by last name.

