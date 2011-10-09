Gerald Carpenter: Daniel Yergin to Take, Talk ‘The Quest’ to UCSB

Among the hot topics the author and TV commentator is likely to discuss: energy fracking

Daniel Yergin — author, speaker, economic researcher, public intellectual and television personality — will be at UCSB’s Campbell Hall at 8 p.m. Wednesday, talking about his new book, The Quest — Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World (released Sept. 20), and anything else he thinks we should know about. Admission is free.

Yergin was born in Los Angeles in 1947; his father was a reporter for the Chicago Tribune and his mother a painter and sculptor. He has earned just about the classiest educational credentials the English-speaking world has to offer: a diploma from Beverly Hills High School, a bachelor’s degree from Yale, and a doctorate (in international relations) from Cambridge University in England.

Yergin is the author of a number of previous books, including Shattered Peace —a history of the origins of the Cold War that argued for a return to the spirit of cautious international cooperation that prevailed among the Allies in World War II, as opposed to the aggressive unilateralism that has dominated U.S. policy since then. He also wrote The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money and Power, a huge best-seller, winner of the 1992 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction, and the basis for a PBS mini-series seen by more than 20 million viewers.

He is also author and presenter of Commanding Heights: The Battle for the World Economy, a three-part PBS documentary about the economic history of the 20th century, based upon his book of the same name. He is currently CNBC’s global energy expert.

This should be an interesting evening. In addition to the other, sometimes contentious, issues of professional concern to Yergin, he was recently chosen by President Barack Obama to be on the panel examining hydraulic fracturing — also known as “fracking” — as an acceptable method for extracting natural gas. Fracking being one of the most fractious subjects now stirring the pot of environmental activism, the turnout may be significant and the Q&A period animated.

This lecture is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Orfalea Foundations’ “Support for Global and International Studies.” Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Once again, admission is free.

