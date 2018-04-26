Brombal Coins & Jewelry Owner Buys High-Profile State Street Building

Paul Brombal will move his family-owned business into the former HoneyBaked Ham location

If you have gold jewelry collecting dust or some leftover euros from a trip abroad, Paul Brombal can help.

His family-owned business of 30 years, located at a storefront near Jeannine’s Bakery on upper State Street, will soon be moving a few blocks to the highly visible corner retail building formerly occupied by HoneyBaked Ham.

Brombal Coins & Jewelry purchased the 3,585-square-foot building at 3000 State St. from a local investor.

Michael Martz and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the seller in the transaction. Dean Vanecek represented Brombal Coins & Jewelry.

“Commercial real estate sales have been picking up steam over the past year as demand has grown,” Roth said. “This desirable property received multiple offers and sold for full asking price.”

“The building is highly recognizable and well known to Santa Barbara residents,” Martz added. “It will definitely raise the profile of Mr. Brombal’s business.”

Brombal has not announced a timeline for the move.

— Ted Hoagland is a marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.