Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:24 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Criminal Charges Filed Against Suspect Who Was Shot by Deputy

Assault on a peace officer with an automatic weapon among felonies faced by Gerardo Martinez, 25, of Goleta

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | October 9, 2012 | 5:44 p.m.

Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a 25-year-old Goleta man who was shot and critically wounded by a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy over the weekend during a disturbance near San Marcos High School.

Gerardo Martinez remained in custody at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound after he was shot by a deputy during a confrontation early Saturday.

Sheriff’s officials, who have provided few details about the incident, say that Martinez was shot when he threatened deputies with a handgun around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Andrita Street, a block off Turnpike Road south of Hollister Avenue.

The confrontation followed a melee in the neighborhood of single-family homes, with multiple 9-1-1 callers reporting that they had heard gunshots and saw people fighting and running from the scene at Andrita and Rosemead streets.

Deputies conducting a traffic stop nearby heard the gunshots themselves, and immediately responded to the scene where they found a man with a handgun standing in the front yard of a house, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

Martinez confronted the deputies, at which point several shots were fired and the suspect was struck, Williams said.

Martinez is being charged with three felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm, and street terrorism, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter.

The charges allege that Martinez, “did willfully and unlawfully commit an assault with a semiautomatic firearm on John Doe when the defendant knew the peace officer should have known that John Doe was a peace officer, then and there engaged in the performance of duty.”

Martinez is also facing special allegations of street terrorism, since he is associated with a criminal street gang, G-13, “with the specific intent to promote further or assisted in criminal conduct by gang members,” according to the criminal complaint.

Another special allegation listed in the charges states that the assault was a serious felony, making Martinez ineligible for a sentence to be served in county jail.

The maximum exposure to prison time that Martinez is facing is 19 years, according to Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren.

His arraignment has been set for Oct. 23 in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 