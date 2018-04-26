Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:27 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Evacuations End as Gas Leak Capped at UCSB Apartments

Construction crew severs line near Storke family-student complex

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:56 p.m. | October 9, 2012 | 4:06 p.m.

An evacuation order was rescinded Tuesday afternoon after a natural-gas line break was capped near university-owned apartments at UCSB, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The break, caused by a construction crew working in the area, occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the Storke Apartments at Los Carneros and Mesa roads in Goleta, said Capt. David Sadecki.

University officials sent out an alert at about 1:30 p.m. indicating the leak had been capped and the evacuations were no longer necessary.

“County Fire is advising that residents in the community can safely go outdoors again,” university officials said.

Southern California Gas Co. crews were on scene making permanent repairs to the line, university officials said,

The apartments provide family housing for UCSB students.

“Nearby residents can expect interruptions in service while the repairs are being done,” university officials said.

During the leak, some apartment residents were evacuated, and others were “sheltered in place,” Sadecki said.

Emergency crews established a perimeter around the area of the leak while gas company crews crews assessed the problem and made a temporary repair to the line.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

