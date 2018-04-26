All-Saints Parishioners Join M4 Churches to Clean Up Cleveland School

Each year, the M4 churches (the four churches in Montecito) choose to work together on a local community project that will make a real difference in other people’s lives. This year the project took place Saturday and involved helping Cleveland Elementary School with a campuswide “spruce up.”
Activities ranged from cleaning and weeding the gardens, cleaning the planting beds, spreading mulch, clipping plant material, refurbishing student lunch tables and general cleaning.
In addition, workers spent time in classrooms helping teachers with lesson plans and also general office work.
Nearly 150 volunteers from each church — Montecito Covenant Church, All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and El Montecito Presbyterian Church — as well as Santa Barbara City College, the Orfalea Foundation and the Cleveland school staff and PTA all joined in the fun.
— Sheri Benninghoven represents All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.