Santa Barbara Matchmaking to Host First Lock & Key Event

The first Santa Barbara Lock & Key Event, sponsored by Santa Barbara Matchmaking, is planned for 7 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 13, at the EOS Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

Lisa Darsonval, who started Santa Barbara Matchmaking earlier this year, is organizing the event.

“After signing up, each woman gets a heart lock and each man is given a key,” Darsonval said, adding that the idea is to find the lock that matches the key; every key matches at least two or three locks. “Depending on how outgoing someone may be, they could find his or her first match within minutes.”

Participants approach a member of the opposite sex and ask if they can see if their hardware is a match. Similar events at dozens of U.S. cities usually bring together 100 to 200 single professionals. Darsonval said this is the first in Santa Barbara.

“We closely monitor our rosters carefully and put in any extra effort needed to ensure that there is an even amount of men and women,” Darsonval said. “Once you find your match, turn in your hardware, get a new lock or key and start over.”

Those who register in advance by clicking here receive a discount; use promo code NOOZ. The cost is $22 with advance registration online with the promo code; $27 RSVP to pay at door; and $32 with no RSVP and pay at door. One drink, appetizers and a raffle ticket are included with entry.

Darsonval is a trained accountant who has decided that her newest enterprise will be putting one and one together around Santa Barbara, where she resided from 2000 to 2003. Last year, she decided to return to Santa Barbara, where she said that now half the area’s population is single, with many people looking to find a partner.

“There is no better feeling than knowing you’ve introduced two great people and then watching them fall in love,” said Darsonval, who was trained by a professional matchmaker on the East Coast. “My goal is not only to find my clients love, but to make sure the matchmaking process is easy, relaxing and maybe even fun.”

While matchmaking is a tradition in itself, Darsonval said she gathers data from her clients and puts it into a private database.

“I’m a good listener,” she said, adding that it makes her able to put two people together based on their characteristics and needs.

Darsonval also provides dating coaching. She said she sometimes accompanies men and women to help them overcome the frustrations of dating.

“Women are more open to going out, while many men just stay at home,” she said.

Darsonval thinks this is the perfect time for those men to break their pattern and enjoy a fun night out with all the fabulous women this event will attract.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Matchmaking.