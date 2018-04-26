Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:23 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Matchmaking to Host First Lock & Key Event

Use promo code NOOZ to receive a discount when registering online

By Santa Barbara Matchmaking | October 9, 2012 | 6:37 p.m.

The first Santa Barbara Lock & Key Event, sponsored by Santa Barbara Matchmaking, is planned for 7 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 13, at the EOS Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

Lisa Darsonval
Lisa Darsonval

Lisa Darsonval, who started Santa Barbara Matchmaking earlier this year, is organizing the event.

“After signing up, each woman gets a heart lock and each man is given a key,” Darsonval said, adding that the idea is to find the lock that matches the key; every key matches at least two or three locks. “Depending on how outgoing someone may be, they could find his or her first match within minutes.”

Participants approach a member of the opposite sex and ask if they can see if their hardware is a match. Similar events at dozens of U.S. cities usually bring together 100 to 200 single professionals. Darsonval said this is the first in Santa Barbara.

“We closely monitor our rosters carefully and put in any extra effort needed to ensure that there is an even amount of men and women,” Darsonval said. “Once you find your match, turn in your hardware, get a new lock or key and start over.”

Those who register in advance by clicking here receive a discount; use promo code NOOZ. The cost is $22 with advance registration online with the promo code; $27 RSVP to pay at door; and $32 with no RSVP and pay at door. One drink, appetizers and a raffle ticket are included with entry.

Darsonval is a trained accountant who has decided that her newest enterprise will be putting one and one together around Santa Barbara, where she resided from 2000 to 2003. Last year, she decided to return to Santa Barbara, where she said that now half the area’s population is single, with many people looking to find a partner.

“There is no better feeling than knowing you’ve introduced two great people and then watching them fall in love,” said Darsonval, who was trained by a professional matchmaker on the East Coast. “My goal is not only to find my clients love, but to make sure the matchmaking process is easy, relaxing and maybe even fun.”

While matchmaking is a tradition in itself, Darsonval said she gathers data from her clients and puts it into a private database.

“I’m a good listener,” she said, adding that it makes her able to put two people together based on their characteristics and needs.

Darsonval also provides dating coaching. She said she sometimes accompanies men and women to help them overcome the frustrations of dating.

“Women are more open to going out, while many men just stay at home,” she said.

Darsonval thinks this is the perfect time for those men to break their pattern and enjoy a fun night out with all the fabulous women this event will attract.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Matchmaking.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 