Senior Expo of Santa Barbara Returning to Earl Warren on Wednesday

New this year is 'Fit Stop,' providing a variety of health assessments in one location

Each year, the team of professionals who work to organize the annual Senior Expo of Santa Barbara strives to be creative by adding new exhibitors, developing new assessment features, and generally providing “added value” to this packed three-hour event.

You are sure to find that the 2012 Senior Expo of Santa Barbara, planned for 9 a.m. to noon this Wednesday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, will give you more than ever before.

This year, participants will be able to obtain a variety of assessments in one designated location. Called “Fit Stop,” this row of services will include the following assessments: vision, hearing, foot exam, blood pressure checks, cognitive exam, medication review, home safety evaluation and balance testing.

“Our goal is to not only conduct these assessments, but also provide evaluation results and, if appropriate, referrals for follow-up, should any significant health concerns be detected,” chairwoman Jeanne West said.

Other popular features of the expo include “free” flu shots, Car Fit, paper shredding, medicine disposal, and access to information about products and services that benefit the older adult. From seeing the “walk-in bathtub” and talking with staff from home care agencies, retirement communities and a variety of nonprofit organizations, to meeting representatives from banking and insurance companies, the goal is to help participants learn about the many community agencies that address and support senior health and social issues.

Senior Expo of Santa Barbara 2012 promises to be bigger and better than ever. And of course, there will be entertainment to liven up the event. Please plan to come and take your time, learning about the many resources available within our community.

Click here for more information about the expo.