Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:29 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Break the Monopoly of Mediocrity in Education

Educators, parents and students need to find consensus on common-sense reforms

By Tom Donohue | October 9, 2012 | 1:27 p.m.

When unionized teachers in Chicago took to the picket lines in September, leaving classrooms empty in the first weeks of the new school year, it caught America’s attention. Now that the debate over education has been reignited, let’s put the focus back where it belongs — on the students.

Many Americans are deeply concerned about the state of public K-12 education — and others are downright mad. A new Hollywood film features the fight of one mother and one teacher who are fed up with the low standards, union control and bureaucratic bungling that contribute to chronically failing schools.

Won’t Back Down is inspired by a true story and illustrates how a community can impact critical issues such as teacher quality, teacher tenure and school choice. It should shock no one that union leaders don’t want Americans to see this movie. Moreover, they’re intensifying efforts to fight education reforms being undertaken in states and cities.

Fed-up parents, educators and students have a ready ally in business. Business is often the first to see the end result of a poor education when potential workers apply for a job.

Studies show that most fourth-graders and eighth-graders aren’t proficient in reading and math. Thirty percent of U.S. students don’t complete high school in four years, and the dropout rate is more than 50 percent for African-Americans and Hispanics. And half of U.S. students who do graduate lack the advanced literacy and math skills necessary for college or skilled employment.

Lack of skills and training is why roughly 3.5 million American jobs sit vacant — workers don’t have the right tools and education. It’s why businesses spend billions of dollars annually on remediation training for new hires. And it’s why business leaders — through individual effort or by working with local chambers of commerce, foundations or public education funds — are supporting effective school board governance at the local level.

To bring the reform debate to cities across the nation and get local businesses more involved, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for a Competitive Workforce will launch the Breaking the Monopoly of Mediocrity in Public Education tour on Wednesday. It will address communities’ specific education challenges and the importance of reform to local economies. Click here for more information.

Parents want their children to learn and grow, teachers want to set students on a path to achievement, and employers want to hire them. All parties need to be engaged and find consensus on common-sense reforms that put students first. Such reforms can help shape our students’ education, sharpen our workforce and secure our economic future.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 