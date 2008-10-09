Tennis: Red-Hot Chargers Sweep to Victory over Ventura

Despite another day of desert-like heat, a fired-up Dos Pueblos squad swept the singles and took six sets in doubles in a 15-3 Channel League victory over Ventura on Wednesday on the Chargers’ home courts. Last month, Dos Pueblos pounded Ventura 17-1 on the Cougars’ home courts.

Erica Cano, Angie Dai and Hannah Zimmerman won their sets quickly Wednesday, losing only four games between them. In dubs, the Chargers’ starting teams of Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves, Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova, and Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys posted four wins before the alternates relieved them. With enthusiasm, energy and smiles, the alternates played tough and smart. Shelbi Nigh, all business on the court, won her singles quickly, as did Kee Kee Daniel. In dubs, Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack and Kim and Lilli Preston captured two more sets.

Dos Pueblos, which hosts San Luis Obispo on Saturday, is now 10-2 overall and 4-1 in league play. Ventura falls to 2-9 and 1-4.

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 15, Ventura 3

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Erica Cano 2-0

Angie Dai 1-0

Hannah Zimmerman 3-0

Shelbi Nigh 2-0

Kee Kee Daniel 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 2-0

Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 1-1

Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 1-0

Kim and Lili Kim Preston 1-0

Rachel Amspoker/Megha Manjunath 0-1

Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack 1-1

Ventura Singles:

Laura Beltran 0-3

Dana Beuttler 0-3

Victoria Rossin 0-3

Ventura Doubles:

Kelsey Cole/Alyson Meyer 2-1

Shauna Keener/Amanda Smith 0-3

Kacy Anderson/Haley Paul 1-2

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.