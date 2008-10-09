Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Tennis: Red-Hot Chargers Sweep to Victory over Ventura

Singles supply the power as Dos Pueblos coasts to a 15-3 home-court advantage.

By Liz Frech | October 9, 2008 | 2:36 a.m.

Despite another day of desert-like heat, a fired-up Dos Pueblos squad swept the singles and took six sets in doubles in a 15-3 Channel League victory over Ventura on Wednesday on the Chargers’ home courts. Last month, Dos Pueblos pounded Ventura 17-1 on the Cougars’ home courts.

Erica Cano, Angie Dai and Hannah Zimmerman won their sets quickly Wednesday, losing only four games between them. In dubs, the Chargers’ starting teams of Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves, Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova, and Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys posted four wins before the alternates relieved them. With enthusiasm, energy and smiles, the alternates played tough and smart. Shelbi Nigh, all business on the court, won her singles quickly, as did Kee Kee Daniel. In dubs, Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack and Kim and Lilli Preston captured two more sets.

Dos Pueblos, which hosts San Luis Obispo on Saturday, is now 10-2 overall and 4-1 in league play. Ventura falls to 2-9 and 1-4.

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 15, Ventura 3

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 2-0
Angie Dai 1-0
Hannah Zimmerman 3-0
Shelbi Nigh 2-0
Kee Kee Daniel 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 2-0
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 1-1
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 1-0
Kim and Lili Kim Preston 1-0
Rachel Amspoker/Megha Manjunath 0-1
Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack 1-1

Ventura Singles:
Laura Beltran 0-3
Dana Beuttler 0-3
Victoria Rossin 0-3

Ventura Doubles:
Kelsey Cole/Alyson Meyer 2-1
Shauna Keener/Amanda Smith 0-3
Kacy Anderson/Haley Paul 1-2

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 