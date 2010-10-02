Award-Winning El Andaluz Is Sotheby’s International Realty’s Featured Open House Sunday

Sotheby’s International Realty will hold the first and only public open house of award-winning condominium El Andaluz from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

El Andaluz is the winner of four Santa Barbara Beautiful awards for Architectural Feature, Commercial Building, Commercial Sign and Ornamental Gates.

“The El Andaluz project is very deserving of the recognition it has received by Santa Barbara Beautiful,” said Melissa Birch, the listing agent for Sotheby’s International Realty. “It offers a uniqueness of design and function as well as an established community space, featuring an interactive courtyard allowing the residents to benefit from more than their individual living space.”

El Andaluz is located at 531 Chapala St. The open house presents an opportunity for visitors to meet the architect and building team of Leon Olson, Dan Upton and Jeff Shelton. El Andaluz is listed by Birch and fellow Sotheby’s International Realty agent Pippa Davis.

“These elite, Moroccan-influenced homes capture the essence of Santa Barbara living,” Davis said.

Only one unit remains on the market. Featuring two bedrooms and 2.5 baths, it is offered at $2,245,000.

— Lauren Stewart is advertising coordinator for Sotheby’s International Realty.