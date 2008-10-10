Air Quality Watch Issued for Santa Barbara County

Elevated levels of particles have been detected; the watch is in effect through the weekend.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Friday issued an air quality watch for Santa Barbara County. The watch will be in effect through the weekend.

Elevated levels of particles were recorded on Friday at the district’s Santa Maria and Santa Barbara monitoring stations, and forecasted high winds may continue to result in higher particle levels. This notice is considered only an air quality watch at this time; changing winds and weather conditions will affect the levels of particles in the air.

It’s possible that other areas of the county may be affected as well. If dust or particles are in the air where you are, be cautious and use common sense to protect your family’s health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air.

If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your health care provider.

Click here for more information. For recorded advisory updates, call 805.961.8802.