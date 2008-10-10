California PTA President Pam Brady to Speak in Goleta
By Eva Inbar | October 10, 2008 | 4:43 p.m.
Pam Brady, president of California State PTA, will speak about “The Power of PTA” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Isla Vista School auditorium, 6875 El Colegio Road in Goleta.
For more than 100 years, the PTA has been a positive force in the lives of U.S. families. With 1 million members in California alone, the PTA is also a major player in the legislative arena and an unwavering advocate for schools and the welfare of all children. Because it is not a special interest group but a grassroots organization dedicated to children and families, its voice is well respected by public policy makers.
In the recent California budget negotiations, Brady and CAPTA coordinated grassroots action statewide to protect children and schools from devastating budget cuts.
