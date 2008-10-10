Channel Islands Sanctuary Seeks Applicants for Advisory Council

The NOAA’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applications for 13 positions on its advisory council, which ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for council seats representing business, commercial fishing, conservation, nonconsumptive recreation, research, tourism and two public-at-large seats. Five alternate positions are also available, representing business, commercial fishing, conservation, research and nonconsumptive recreation.

Candidates will be selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources.

The advisory council has played a vital role in advising the sanctuary and NOAA on critical issues and is focused on the protection of large cetaceans in the Santa Barbara Channel and ocean acidification. The advisory council meets bimonthly in public sessions in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Alternates attend meetings when primary members are not available and assume a seat if a primary member resigns.

Click here for an application package. Completed applications should be submitted to [email protected]

Dani Lipski is a research specialist for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.