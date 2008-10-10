Chumash to Donate $100,000 to Three Local Charities
The Santa Ynez Band says it's proud to support efforts that address the needs of the community.
By Noozhawk staff | October 10, 2008 | 5:52 p.m.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians next week will donate a total of about $100,000 to three charities in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
On Tuesday, the tribe will present checks to each of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Ventura County FOOD Share and the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara. The presentation will be at 10 a.m. at the Tribal Hall, 100 Via Juana Lane.
The Chumash Casino Resort and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently held their fourth annual Chumash Classic Golf Tournament to benefit local charities. As in past years, the money raised from the tournament is used to fund local nonprofits organizations.
“These three organizations address significant needs in our community, and we are proud to be in partnership with them to help our community,” Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said in a statement.
