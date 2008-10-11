Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:02 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Cross Country: SBCC’s Colijn Takes Eighth in WSC Preview

Her finish in the 5K women's race helps the Vaqueros to a seventh-place finish.

By Dave Loveton | October 11, 2008 | 3:35 a.m.

Santa Barbara City College cross country‘s Paige Colijn captured eighth place in the 5K women’s race on Friday, leading the Vaqueros to a seventh-place finish in the WSC Preview meet at Crescenta Valley Park.

“I’m really pleased with our women,” SBCC coach Scott Fickerson said. “Paige moved up from 50th place in the first mile. And Ivana Sanchez also ran strongly.

“This race didn’t count, but it gave us a good indication of where we stand (the top seven will advance to the Southern Cal meet from the WSC Finals).”

Sanchez took 24th in 22:08 while Amber Siddiqi was 50th in 23:07. Glendale’s Katie Dunn was the women’s winner in 19:03. Glendale also took the team title with 18 points. SBCC was seventh at 193.

The length of the men’s race was adjusted to 3 3/4 miles after the lead runner took a wrong turn and everyone followed. Andrew Salg of L.A. Valley placed first in 21:00 and Glendale was the team champion with 47 points. SBCC placed 11th with 240 points.

Chris Costanzo was the top finisher for the SBCC men, taking 30th in 22:59. Connner Mellon was 49th (23:48), Matt Little was 57th (24:02) and Lance Powell was 58th (24:02).

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

