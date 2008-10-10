Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:08 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: No on Measure A; There’s a Better Way

By Scott Wenz | October 10, 2008 | 9:06 p.m.

Bureaucrats have proposed a $1 billion tax for them to play with in times of economic uncertainty, one of the largest if not single largest tax increase in the county.

The history of Measure D is less then sterling. Intentional delays costing hundreds of millions of dollars in inflation costs is just part of the story. Many cities have used street money for “alternatives” that fail to meet design objectives or to reduce auto traffic. Remember that the original intent was a supplement for street maintenance and repairs.

This Measure D extension (Measure A) is poor policy and pandering to anti-car special interests in South County. North County politicians have been lulled into acceptance with no guarantee that future councils will fulfill the promises on the books. Pushed, prodded and coerced, it is not so subtle blackmail. Crafters imply that if not passed, roads immediately will fail, while intentionally blocking other proposals. There is about $300 million actually designated for projects, leaving $700 million in the political sand box, and 10 additional years than the current tax.

A 30-year ride on your wallet: This is no longer acceptable under current conditions, if it ever was. 

Measure A rewards bad government, using tax money that was and is supposed to be a supplement. They down play the fact Measure D has two years of life, expiring in 2010, and paint pictures of disaster. This is a boondoggle you will be paying and paying for 30 years!

There is a better way: 

Option 1

» Limit this tax to 10 years. One half percent solely for regional transportation with road and highways taking priority. No money for rail both, Santa Barbara and Ventura County have stated, is a nonstarter.

» Prohibit any taking, reducing road capacity of any nature. Not one penny if the project includes bulbouts, removal of lanes, narrowing of lanes, sidewalks, etc. There will be more than enough money for 101, 154, 246, 166, 192 and more. 

» Hard budgets. When money has been collected, the tax expires.

Option 2

» Limited to 15 years. One quarter percent, split measures separating alternative transportation from road and highway programs and vice versa.

» Each measure independent of the other. It gives the taxpayer a clear choice, and control. No backroom deals. Roads and highways only prohibiting taking road capacity, or use for pedestrian-bike/sidewalk use (0.25 percent).

» Alternative transportation measure prohibits spending of money on any road or highway maintenance/repair (0.25 percent). Voters have clear issues and intent with this split option.

» Hard budgets. When money has been collected the tax expires.

No on Measure A. There’s a better way.

Scott Wenz
Co-signer of No on A ballot argument, president of Cars Are Basic Inc.
Santa Barbara

