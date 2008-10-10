Montecito Union School Awarded Safe Routes to School Grant

Grant funding is made available on a competitive process for a wide variety of programs and projects, from building safer street crossings to establishing programs that encourage children and their parents to walk and bicycle safely to school.

The Safe Routes to School Program is a federally funded program administered by the California Department of Transportation in order to empower communities to make walking and bicycling to school a safe and routine activity for their young people.

“I am very pleased to announce that Montecito Union School was selected to receive this special grant,” Nava said. “This grant will allow Montecito Union to ensure the safety of all its student who travel to and from the school daily.”

