Montecito Union School Awarded Safe Routes to School Grant
By John Mann | October 10, 2008 | 3:37 p.m.
Montecito Union School has been awarded a $392,000 Safe Routes to School Program grant, Assemblyman Pedro Nava has announced.
“I am very pleased to announce that Montecito Union School was selected to receive this special grant,” Nava said. “This grant will allow Montecito Union to ensure the safety of all its student who travel to and from the school daily.”
The Safe Routes to School Program is a federally funded program administered by the California Department of Transportation in order to empower communities to make walking and bicycling to school a safe and routine activity for their young people.
Grant funding is made available on a competitive process for a wide variety of programs and projects, from building safer street crossings to establishing programs that encourage children and their parents to walk and bicycle safely to school.
John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.