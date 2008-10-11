Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:05 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Soccer: Ibrahim’s Free Kick Lifts SBCC to 2-1 Win Over Glendale

Mark Knight also nets a goal for the Vaqueros, moving him into second place among California scorers.

By Dave Loveton | October 11, 2008 | 12:16 a.m.

Waid Ibrahim lofted a 25-yard free kick into the top right corner in the 62nd minute on Friday afternoon, lifting the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team to a 2-1 WSC victory over Glendale. The goal came just two minutes after Glendale had tied it at 1-1.

Mark Knight scored in the 22nd minute on an assist from Danny Molineaux for the visiting Vaqueros, giving them a 1-0 halftime lead. It was the third win in four games for Santa Barbara (8-4, 3-1).

Knight, last year’s state scoring leader with 28 goals and 61 points, recorded his 13th goal of the year and moved into second place among California scorers (13 goals, five assists, 31 points), five points behind Yuba’s Alejandro Alejo. Knight has four goals in the last three games.

“We controlled the game in the first half and we got the result we needed,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said.

Glendale fell to 5-6-2 and 2-2.

SBCC will complete its five-game road trip next week at Moorpark on Tuesday and Canyons on Oct. 17.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

