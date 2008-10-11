Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Soccer: Lady Vaqueros Stay Unbeaten With 3-1 Win

No. 6 SBCC overcomes a windstorm to stir up trouble for Oxnard.

By Dave Loveton | October 11, 2008 | 2:38 a.m.

Laura Spivack scored in the first minute of play on Friday and the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team survived a windstorm at La Playa Stadium to defeat Oxnard 3-1 in a WSC North match.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 6 in the state, are 8-0-4 overall and 3-0 in the WSC. No. 7 Ventura (9-1-3), which plays host to SBCC on Oct. 17, is also 3-0 in conference.

“The conditions were difficult for both teams in the first half,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “We played much better in the second half when we started to move the ball really well.”

The Vaqueros went up 2-0 in the 63rd minute on an “own goal” by Oxnard. Shannon Lynott made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute on an assist from Kila MacNaughton.

SBCC goalie Meghan Maiwald was 45 seconds away from her sixth straight shutout when June Gullien got behind the Vaquero defense and beat the Vaquero keeper.

It was the third straight win for Santa Barbara, which is 5-0-1 in its last six outings and also 5-0-1 at home this season.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

