Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:11 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Taste the Bounty of the Santa Barbara Channel

Saturday's flavorful Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival begins at 10 a.m.

By Brian Slagle | October 10, 2008 | 5:07 p.m.

When it comes to fresh seafood, you can’t get it any fresher than right off the boat.

The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, lures seafood lovers of all ages to Santa Barbara’s harbor for one of the community’s most beloved and flavorful events. Timed to celebrate the opening of commercial lobster season (Oct. 1), the annual benefit for the Page Youth Center showcases a plethora of delectable regional seafood specialties, in addition to cooking demonstrations, interactive maritime education, children’s activities, boat rides, live music, a tall-ship visit and much more.

The Santa Barbara Channel is one of the nation’s richest sources of bountiful, sustainable and high-quality seafood — from lobster, ridgeback shrimp, rock crab, white sea bass, California halibut, yellowtail, salmon, swordfish, thresher shark and rockfish to such delicacies as Santa Barbara spot prawns, sea urchin, and sea cucumber. Santa Barbara Harbor’s 100-plus fishermen catch 6 million to 10 million pounds of seafood annually, which, considering its positive effect on related businesses, equates to a $35 million to $40 million industry.

Meet the fishermen at the special seafood orders booth, where festival-goers who have selected fresh-caught lobster, crab, prawns, sea bass and more right off the boat have it cooked to order on the spot.

Other specialty food booths include an albacore barbecue, a fresh crab boil (thousands of pounds are served during the one-day event), Brophy Brother’s legendary clam chowder, and the Endless Summer Bar-Café‘s refreshing shrimp cocktail. Seafood cooking demonstrations at Chuck’s Waterfront Grill will include seafood handling and preparation tips.

Expand your maritime education with docent-led Santa Barbara Maritime Museum tours, deep-sea diving demonstrations, Spirit of Dana Point tall-ship tours and self-guided fish-walk tours that feature interpretive plaques detailing the nature and history of the harbor’s commercial fishing industry. The Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary & National Park will be on hand with informational booths and displays, and the sanctuary give guided tours of its working research vessel, Shearwater.

Children’s activities include a mobile reef touch tank, a remotely operated vehicle, children’s craft booths and assorted sing-along and story telling activities.

Festival-goers will also enjoy live music, 45-plus arts and crafts vendors — and all the seafood they can eat.

The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is presented by the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara Inc., Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Brian Slagle represents the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 