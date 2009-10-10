Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:22 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Obituaries

Memorial Monday for Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre Founder Janet Caballero

Longtime producer died Sept. 15

By Mo McFadden | October 10, 2009 | 8:54 p.m.

On Sept. 15, 2009, the curtain fell on one of the most amazing women in Santa Barbara. Janet Duff Caballero passed away at her home in Las Vegas. She was best known as the founder, producer and “warm-up act” for the Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre.

Janet will be remembered for her talent, her tenacity, her wit and that amazing laugh.

She is survived by her husband, Ruben Caballero; her step-daughter, Phyllis Blackwood; her grandson, Jesse Blackwood; her canine daughter, Tiffany; and her very large extended family of actors, directors and patrons.

A memorial service will be held at the Lobero Theatre courtyard, 33 E. Canon Perdido, at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

In lieu of flowers a donation to DAWG (Dog Adoption & Welfare Group) has been set up in Janet’s honor. Click here for more information about DAWG, or call 805.681.0561.

— Mo McFadden is a family friend.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 