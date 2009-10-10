Memorial Monday for Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre Founder Janet Caballero

Obituaries

On Sept. 15, 2009, the curtain fell on one of the most amazing women in Santa Barbara. Janet Duff Caballero passed away at her home in Las Vegas. She was best known as the founder, producer and “warm-up act” for the Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre.

Janet will be remembered for her talent, her tenacity, her wit and that amazing laugh.

She is survived by her husband, Ruben Caballero; her step-daughter, Phyllis Blackwood; her grandson, Jesse Blackwood; her canine daughter, Tiffany; and her very large extended family of actors, directors and patrons.



A memorial service will be held at the Lobero Theatre courtyard, 33 E. Canon Perdido, at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

In lieu of flowers a donation to DAWG (Dog Adoption & Welfare Group) has been set up in Janet’s honor. Click here for more information about DAWG, or call 805.681.0561.

— Mo McFadden is a family friend.