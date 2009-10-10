Pandora Founder Says Future of Music Industry Has No Middle

Pioneering Web site brings consumers and artists together, and sets a new course for business

Individuals have been empowered by the Internet’s accessibility but, within the last decade, that accessibility has sent many stalwart industries into a tailspin.

One of the biggest, most dramatic transitions is occurring in the music industry.

The Web has challenged the way business is being done and the power is increasingly shifting to the artists themselves from major labels. Bands are able to record their own albums, market themselves online with social networking, and now have the choice of signing with a label, but don’t have to do so to make it big.

Tim Westergren knows that all too well.

Westergren, a former musician and film composer, founded Pandora 10 years ago. The streaming music Web site allows users to create their own channels and listen only to what they like by giving feedback as songs are introduced.

About 150 audience members got a chance to hear Westergren talk about the transformation of the music industry and Pandora’s role in the sea change. His speech was the keynote address at the New Noise Festival, a three-day music and digital media conference held at the Canary Hotel.

Westergren began by talking about a recent experience he had with the Expedia Web site. While he was buying travel fare, he was asked if would like to add to his purchase a whole list of items for local experiences, like shows and rental cars. “I think they even asked me if I wanted a mani and pedi,” he laughed.

The music industry has something to learn from the travel business, he said. “Whether you’re a hotel or an airline ... the health of your industry is deeply connected to the adjacent industry,” he said.

The music industry is poised to do something similar, he said, and needs to realize it’s interdependence with other industries.

Westergren said radio is the biggest economic engine in music. Traditionally, most of the advertising dollars stay with the radio channels, instead of the artists, who need radio play to gain popularity. He argues that, albeit slowly, Internet radio is beginning to replace traditional radio.

More than 80,000 artists are featured on Pandora, and 70 percent of those artists were independent and have not been signed to any label. Pandora allows artists to submit their work to be considered. They’ve even had homemade CDs with track listings written in marker that have ended up on the site.

“It’s essentially inclusive, the opposite of what it’s been before,” Westergren said.

Westergren said Pandora annually brings in $40 million in ad revenue, most of which goes back to royalties for the artists. And ads are a big part of the company, since it operates for free. In fact, of its 160 employees, half work only with advertising, he said.

“This business needs to reinvent itself,” he said. “It’s about the audience.”

To spread the message, Westergren hosts “town-hall meetings” all across the country. His first was held in New York City with two people. A few months ago, he went back to New York City for another meeting, where almost 1,000 people showed up to give feedback, crammed into a 300-person capacity bookstore.

“If you could have been in that room, and felt the energy,” he said. “It lasted three hours.

“They have an unmet appetite for music, and they’re waiting for us to figure it out,” he said. “There’s an incredible future ahead of us, and it’s ours to lose.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .