Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:24 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Karen Dwyer: Tactics for Retaining Your Top Talent

Making the effort now to recognize and motivate employees will help limit turnover when the job market improves

By Karen Dwyer, Noozhawk Columnist | October 11, 2010 | 9:12 p.m.

At the end of July, 3 million job openings were reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As the job market improves, employers will be faced with increased pressure to retain top talent.

Karen Dwyer
Karen Dwyer

Employment is expected to increase by double digits within the next decade, according to the BLS. It predicts employment to increase by 10 percent, or 15.3 million, by 2018. More than half of the new jobs will be in professional and service occupations.

According to a job recovery survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, a majority of the more than 750 human resource professionals and managers surveyed agreed that turnover will rise significantly once the job market improves. Both groups believe that the job market will improve within the next year, according to survey results.

When the economy turns around, 34 percent of employed Americans plan to look for a new job as indicated by the Deloitte LLP 2010 “Ethics & Workplace Survey.” According to the Deloitte survey, those who plan to seek new job opportunities cited loss of trust, lack of transparency in communications, and unfair treatment or unethical behavior by employers as reasons to look for new jobs. A financial consulting firm, Deloitte conducted the study among 754 employed U.S. adults and 300 Fortune 1,000 executives.

With anticipated turnover, employers are encouraged to find out what motivates their employees. Employee testing firm Psychtests AIM Inc. recently released data that revealed the most important workplace factors. Data from more than 6,000 participants of Psychtests’ Career Motivation Test showed that their top three work motivators were achievement, learning and inspiration. Based on that, here are some suggestions for motivating your employees and creating trust in your organization to help you retain top talent.

Recognize Accomplishments

Set realistic goals and objectives for employees, and communicate with them on how their goals contribute to the overall goals of the company. As goals are met, recognize their accomplishments. Take time to celebrate when an employee reaches a milestone, wins an award or exceeds objectives. Creating a feeling of value among employees by recognizing their accomplishments will go a long way with your retention efforts. Acknowledging your employees’ accomplishments is an easy and cost-effective way to increase employee morale, engagement and productivity.

Provide Training Opportunities

Set up a career path with your employees and provide them with the appropriate training to do their jobs. Training and advancement are important to your workers because they are looking for ways to improve their abilities and skills. By offering training opportunities and creating an environment of growth, creativity and recognition, you will motivate your employees to become leaders and experts in their fields.

Inspire Employees

Along with recognizing accomplishments and offering training opportunities, you can inspire your employees by coaching them and serving as a mentor. Visit with your employees to find out what inspires them, and equip yourself with the tools to become a better coach and mentor. It will take some extra effort, but the payoff of productive, loyal employees will be huge.

Create Trust in Your Organization

To establish trust in your workplace, you have to give trust. Let your staff know that you depend on them, that you trust them. But most importantly, in every interaction, be open and honest.

By recognizing accomplishments, providing training opportunities and inspiring employees, you’ll be able to retain your top talent.

As a leader, you’ve invested in your employees. Now it’s up to you to maintain a strong work force and retain your most valuable assets — your people — by being honest with them and inspiring them to greater heights.

— Karen Dwyer is owner of Express Employment Professionals, 1025 Chapala St., Suite 206 in Santa Barbara. Click here to contact her or call 805.965.6900.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 