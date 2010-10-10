Letter to the Editor: Keep SBCC Strong by Re-Electing Current Trustees

I am a strong supporter of SBCC! My husband, Eli Luria, served as an SBCC trustee for 27 years, a service he treasured because he believed in the extraordinary value that SBCC brings to our community. He also knew that it took deep commitment, knowledge, experience and a true love for the college to be an effective trustee.

Eli; our daughter, Kandy; and I have supported the college financially and have been involved as both students in credit and noncredit programs, and Eli also taught occasionally, painting in Adult Education. Eli and I traveled a great deal and everywhere we went managed to visit a college or university. There was never anything anywhere that began to compare to this outstanding school. How fortunate for Santa Barbara!

SBCC is too important to our community to have it overhauled by a change of the majority of the Board of Trustees. In a time of great fiscal challenges, it would be a clear recipe for disaster for our beloved college. The role of the board is to ensure the well-being of the college as a whole, not to focus on single or special interests or groups. The track record of some of the challengers is truly worrisome in terms of their breadth of experience. SBCC is one of the most fiscally sound community colleges in California with an exceptional record of success.

Let’s keep it that way by voting for Des O’Neill, Joe Dobbs, Sally Green and Kay Alexander.

Lee Luria

Santa Barbara