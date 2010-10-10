Michelle Malkin: The Green War on Children

Halloween isn’t for another three weeks, but environmental ghouls are on the haunt. A sadistic video released by global warming fear-mongers reveals an inconvenient truth about eco-radicals: They despise the very children for whom they claim to be saving the planet.

In the opening scene of “No Pressure,” a four-minute short clip produced by carbon reduction activist group 10:10, a teacher urges her elementary school charges to fight climate change by cutting their carbon emissions 10 percent by Oct. 10. When a few uncooperative students object, the teacher (played by actress Gillian Anderson) presses a red button at her desk — which immediately detonates the naysaying children. Their heads explode in graphic, bloody detail. Skin and body parts splatter all over their horrified classmates.

Message received loud and clear: No dissent allowed, little rascals. Or else.

The film’s corporate sponsors, including Sony and Kyocera, backed away from the project, and the 10:10 group offered a sulky, nonapology apology to “anybody we have offended.” But the group will not censor any copies of the video circulated on the Internet and stands by its “humor.”

The 10:10 crew isn’t the only green group that gets a kick out of kiddie eco-snuff images. The Discovery Channel Web site TreeHugger.com gave its “coolest environmental ad” award last year to a lobbying group that depicted the “human impact” of “climate change” with an illustration of a dead schoolgirl hanging from a noose with a melting glacier at her feet.

Unfortunately for America’s children, demographic authoritarianism isn’t relegated to the global green fringes. President Barack Obama’s own science czar, John Holdren, has escaped accountability for his embrace of international eugenics champion and mentor Harrison Brown.

Brown looked at the world’s children in contempt, referring to them as a “pulsating mass of maggots.” Although Holdren denies he believes “that determining optimal population is a proper role of government,” he still pays proud public homage to Brown’s population control work advocating better living through engineered abortions to protect the Earth.

Perhaps all the fatuous parents who allow their sons and daughters to be junior lobbyists for the green agenda will now think twice about handing them over so blindly to the state. And perhaps some of their propaganda-swallowing teachers might actually talk to a family or two who find zero humor in environmental terrorism.

Violence is no joke to the children of animal research scientists at UC Santa Cruz. During the past two years, eco-terrorists have physically attacked and intimidated the biomedical experts and their spouses. As The Chronicle of Higher Education reported in 2008, one “researcher and her children cowered in the back of their house” while environmentalists assaulted her husband. “(A)ctivists had scrawled the words ‘murderer’ and ‘torturer’ in chalk on the sidewalk in front of her house and leading up to her front porch. They wrote graffiti at the home of one of the postdoctoral research fellows in her laboratory, and they appeared at the homes of two other university employees, smearing garbage and yelling at them.”

In a separate incident two summers ago, another Santa Cruz-area researcher’s home was firebombed by animal rights terrorists. The scientist and his two young children escaped on a fire ladder from a second-story window. Earlier this year, yet another researcher’s car brakes were sabotaged and emergency brake cables were cut.

When these planetary crusaders aren’t harassing children with their terror campaigns, they’re openly deriding youngsters as loathsome burdens or selfish indulgences whose numbers must be curtailed. The eugenics-inspired officials of Planned Parenthood have blanketed the Third World with population control signs and stickers that preach, “The fewer, the merrier.” London academic John Guillebaud of the Optimum Population Trust in London assailed children as energy thieves a few years ago: “The effect on the planet of having one child less is an order of magnitude greater than all these other things we might do, such as switching off lights. An extra child is the equivalent of a lot of flights across the planet. ... The greatest thing anyone in Britain could do to help the future of the planet would be to have one less child.”

Guillebaud accused large families of committing “eco-crimes.” Former Vice President Al Gore’s four children were unavailable for comment. The elite commanders of the green war on children get to live by their own special creed: Do as we say, not as we breed.

— Michelle Malkin is author of Culture of Corruption: Obama and his Team of Tax Cheats, Crooks & Cronies. Click here for more information. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .