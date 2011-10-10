City of Goleta Seeking Applicants for Library, Naming Committees

Are you looking for a way to be more involved in helping out Goleta? Have a few extra hours each year to provide input on important city matters?

The Goleta City Council is seeking applications for the following positions:

» One position for the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee (to fill an unexpired term). To be eligible to apply, candidates must reside within Goleta. The appointment of this position is a one-year term that runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

» One position for the City of Goleta Naming Committee (to fill an unexpired term). To be eligible to apply, candidates must reside within Goleta. The appointment of this position is a two-year term that runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.

This is an opportunity to make a valuable contribution to the Goleta community by participating in the local decision-making process for the Goleta Library and in the naming of city parks, facilities or buildings.

Committee information and applications are available online by clicking here or in the office of the City Clerk, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B in Goleta. Call 805.961.7505.

The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Oct. 26.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.