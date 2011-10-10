Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Trap-Neuter-Return a Win-Win for Feral Cats, Neighbors

By Randi Fairbrother | October 10, 2011 | 11:51 a.m.

In honor of National Feral Cat Day on Oct. 16, I’d like the community to know that Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) for feral cats is a win for the cats and their human neighbors.

TNR improves the lives of the cats and calms the neighbors. The traditional method of catch and kill is cruel, endless and costly.

Catalyst for Cats Inc. is dedicated to helping stray and feral cats. Founded in 1990, the organization’s primary goal is to prevent the suffering of cats, and its main strategy is the reduction and control of feral cat populations within Santa Barbara County through TNR and feeding programs.

TNR makes feral cats healthier and ends the breeding cycle, which means no more kittens. It also ends a lot of common behaviors associated with outdoor cats. Yowling, fighting, spraying and roaming — all of these mating behaviors stop once a cat is neutered.

A managed TNR program, with a set feeding area and schedule, further discourages roaming. Simple home remedies — citrus peels, decorative rocks or chicken wire — deter cats from digging in gardens. There are also useful commercial products available at most pet shops that humanely deter cats from areas such as gardens and porches.

Outdoor cats have been part of our landscape for thousands of years and always will be. Compassionate and effective solutions to help cats and communities coexist peacefully are readily available. Click here for information. Call us to help with a feral cat situation before another litter of unwanted kittens is born.

Randi Fairbrother, president/founder
Catalyst for Cats
Santa Barbara

