Colors of Santa Barbara Art Show & Sale to Benefit Mental Health Association

Local artists will showcase and create artwork on site at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

By Kelly Kapaun for the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County | October 10, 2011 | 4:09 p.m.

Join the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County for the Colors of Santa Barbara Art Show & Sale from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road.

Stroll the lush grounds of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, enjoy live classical guitar, sip on wine and sample delicious hors d’oeuvres while viewing artists at work — plein air artists will be creating works on site.

The event will feature work by local artists Chris Potter, Wyllis Heaton, Kurtis Ashley Hughes and Kevin Gleason. Artwork will also be on sale, and 50 percent of proceeds will support the Mental Health Association.

The event was organized by the Friends of Mental Health Association, a group of dedicated community volunteers who support the Mental Health Association.

Potter, who will be displaying work at the event, is the creator of the “Postcards from Santa Barbara” project. He and a group of local plein air artists (artists who paint on location, outdoors) paint a landscape a day, on site, in Santa Barbara. Click here to view his work.

“We’re thrilled that this incredibly talented group of artists is giving back to our organization,” said Annmarie Cameron, Executive Director of the Mental Health Association. “In addition to providing an opportunity to enjoy their beautiful artwork as well as other entertainment and food, the Colors of Santa Barbara Art Show & Sale is helping to support adults and families in our community who are affected by mental illness.”

The cost to attend the event is $45. To purchase tickets, click here or call 805.884.8440. The Mental Health Association is a private, nonprofit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County.

