San Marcos High School Community Mourns Loss of Student Sergio Romero

Santa Barbara teen is remembered as a 'good friend' and 'hard worker' after being struck and killed by a truck on Milpas Street

The San Marcos High School community was in mourning Monday with news of the death of 15-year-old Sergio Romero, who was struck by a truck and killed on Milpas Street on Friday night.

The sophomore was remembered as a bright, ambitious student who was beloved by friends and classmates. Many students wore black in his honor.

Romero was hit as he crossed Milpas at the Ortega Street crosswalk about 9:15 p.m. Friday. The 19-year-old truck driver stopped to give aid at the scene, but Romero died of his injuries at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A Santa Barbara police investigation is ongoing but a preliminary determination is that the incident appears to be an accident. The driver, whose name has not been released, has not been charged.

San Marcos High held a moment of silence Monday, and a response team of counselors and school psychologists visited Romero’s classes, according to Principal Ed Behrens.

During lunch, students signed notes of remembrance on banners that will be given to Romero’s family. The students will do so again Tuesday.

“I went to sleep Friday night wishing it wasn’t true,” one student wrote. “I miss you so much already.”

Students reminisced about sharing classes with Romero, hearing him play guitar and going to football practice together.

“Rest in peace, Sergio. You were a good friend and we’re all sad to see you go. We’ll miss you,” another student wrote.

Romero was a member of the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program and the Royal University Club, both college preparatory organizations, and had been excelling. That’s where San Marcos counselor Sergio Castellanos first met Romero.

“He was an awesome young man,” Castellanos told Noozhawk on Monday.

Music was Romero’s biggest passion, Castellanos said, and what Romero had been doing in the last hours of his life. He loved playing guitar, especially heavy metal music, and had aspirations to be famous one day, according to wrestling coach Tony Becerra.

On Friday night, Romero had just left a Milpas Street recording studio, where he had been playing instruments with friends.

When one friend didn’t have a way to get home, Romero offered to let him use his bus pass, and the pair crossed Milpas to the adjacent bus stop. After seeing his friend get on the bus, Romero was walking back to the opposite side of the street to wait for his father to pick him up when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

“The fact that he was helping his friend in need just speaks volumes about his character,” Castellanos said.

He heard word of Romero’s death Friday night, and was the first person at the school to be notified after being contacted by the Santa Barbara Response Network.

By Monday, about a dozen students had sought out counseling in his office.

“It’s been a tough day,” said Castellanos, who added that some classroom time to debrief was also held, allowing students to share memories.

“A lot of healing took place,” he said.

Romero began working out with the school’s wrestling team this summer, and Becerra said he was an incredibly hard worker.

“He took it seriously,” Becerra said. “He said he wanted to focus on wrestling and wasn’t going to do football.

“He was here for morning weightlifting and practiced with the team, and at South Coast Wrestling three days a week, too.”

Romero probably would have been on the junior varsity team come winter and had several close friends in wrestling, Becerra said. The team has really been taking his death hard and plans to have a remembrance for him at the first home meet, he added.

“He was such a happy kid, you know,” Becerra said. “He was a go-getter.

“It was a great loss for the team. The freshmen looked up to him, even though he was a first-year wrestler. His words meant a lot, even at that young age.”

Romero’s family plans to set up a memorial fund at a local bank to help pay for some of the service expenses. Details were not available Monday. Funeral services are pending.

