Nonprofits Host Forum with Santa Barbara Council Candidates to ‘Explore Local Issues’

Representatives from six local organizations ask questions of all 10 hopefuls as the city prepares to send out mail-in ballots

As mail-in ballots go out Tuesday, all 10 Santa Barbara City Council candidates were given the opportunity Monday evening to appeal to voters during a forum at La Casa de la Raza.

About 60 people gathered for the “Exploring Local Issues” forum, sponsored by six local nonprofits — the Pacific Pride Foundation, Casa Esperanza, Transition House, Santa Barbara Village, the Environmental Defense Center and La Casa de la Raza. Representatives from each organization posed a question to the candidates.

Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara, moderated the event, and after the candidates introduced themselves, the questions got under way.

The first question, posed by La Casa de la Raza, asked the candidates how they, if elected, would change punitive approaches toward youth and immigrant populations. Programs such as Primo Boxing were mentioned by multiple candidates, including incumbent Michael Self. The boxing club for low-income teens was recently evicted by the city and is searching for a new home.

“If you talk to the people in the neighborhoods, they are feeling terrified because of the gang activity,” Self said, adding that partnerships between corporations and programs such as Primo could help keep kids off the street.

Candidate Cathy Murillo said a big part of her candidacy is about establishing a relationship between the Latino community and the Police Department.

“The police are not our enemy, and they need to connect with our young people,” she said.

The question put forward by the EDC asked whether the candidates supported a ban on single-use bags.

“We as a community need to change our habits,” City Councilman Randy Rowse said, adding that a city ban might not be the best approach. “People like us love to make ordinances. … That’s not always effective.”

Candidate Deborah Schwartz said she was concerned about the impact a tax would have on low-income communities, and that she would like to see a community forum held on the issue.

The Santa Barbara Village asked the candidates how the city could support seniors, and Jerry Matteo suggested that an adopt-a-senior program between teens and the elderly might be useful.

“We have a lot of value out there that’s being neglected in both communities,” he said.

The Pacific Pride Foundation asked whether candidates would support a City Council statement affirming the federal definition of marriage as one between a man and a woman. A second question asked candidates about their thoughts on the FAIR Act. Most of the candidates said they thought federal issues, such as the definition of marriage, were outside council purview.

The city’s ability to pay for affordable housing when the Redevelopment Agency is dissolved was also discussed, and was put forward by Transition House.

Sebastian Aldana Jr. said he’s committed to continuing city support of affordable housing but that he would like to focus on Santa Barbara residents being able to stay in the city. He said he’s seen locals watch their children and grandchildren move to Oxnard and other areas because they couldn’t find housing.

“They were on the list for three or four years and never got any help,” he said.

Cruzito Cruz said that when the RDA does expire, the city should take the leadership locally and convene a new board. But Councilman Dale Francisco took a different view. He said that while 14 percent of the city’s housing stock is affordable, it was “extremely unlikely” the state would approve another redevelopment agency.

Public-private partnerships are the hope for the future, he said.

The last question posed by the nonprofits came from Casa Esperanza, which asked what the city can do to help house people right away. Iya Falcone said getting more landlords on board with Section 8 vouchers would be key, as well as connecting newly housed people to services.

Sharon Byrne touted a holistic approach taken by city officials in Santa Monica that works to find housing for people in a methodical way. She said working with larger entities such as the county would be key.

“The Housing Authority wait list is long for everybody,” Byrne said, adding that the city needs to begin coordinating with the county to fix that problem.

