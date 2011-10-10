Public Input Sought on Santa Barbara County Local Hazard Mitigation Plan

City of Santa Barbara will take comments on the draft through Oct. 25

Is your home or office building susceptible to damage from earthquakes, wildfires, floods or utility service interruption? Do you want to increase the chances that you can recover from disasters and prevent future damage from these and other natural hazards?

Public review and comment are being solicited for the review draft of the City of Santa Barbara annex to the Santa Barbara County Local Hazard Mitigation Plan 2011 Update.

This annex is under review by Cal EMA and FEMA to ensure compliance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, allowing the city to maintain eligibility to receive federal mitigation grant funding. This plan identifies the primary natural hazards of risk and presents measures to increase resiliency in the City of Santa Barbara and throughout Santa Barbara County.

Click here to download a PDF version of the review draft. Click here to view the Santa Barbara County Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. Public comments are encouraged.

Please direct any questions or comments to the county’s consultant, Corinne Bartshire, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 916.380.3776 or the city’s emergency manager, Yolanda McGlinchey, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.564.5711.

Comments received before Oct. 25 will be considered for incorporation in the plan before adoption by the City Council. Comments received after that date will be held for consideration in future updates to this plan.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is an emergency manager for the City of Santa Barbara.