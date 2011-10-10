Santa Barbara County Supporters Participating in Nationwide Sign Rally for Ron Paul

The event aims to reach out to voters in high-traffic areas during rush-hour traffic

In what could be the largest coordinated sign-waving demonstration in history, supporters of presidential candidate Ron Paul are gathering Monday in every state to hold Paul signs in high-profile areas.

Their goal of this “Sign Bomb” demonstration is to have a nationwide show of support in every county in the United States. Paul supporters will set up in high-traffic areas during rush-hour traffic. This is a grassroots effort to send a resounding message to the people.

“It’s meant to show the public how much support Ron Paul has because the media won’t do it for us,” said Stephen Pratt, one of the organizers representing Santa Barbara County. “Ron Paul’s top-tier status has been largely ignored by the major media outlets.”

Pratt noted Paul’s recent victories in both the California GOP straw poll and the Values Voter Summit straw poll. In addition to these victories, Paul came in a virtual tie for first place at the coveted 2011 Ames, Iowa, straw poll, losing by less than a percentage point to hometown favorite Michele Bachmann.

“You wouldn’t know it from watching TV,” Pratt said, “but Paul is polling in second place ahead of both (Rick) Perry and Bachmann in early primary states such as New Hampshire.”

Representatives from more than 20 percent of all the counties in the country are expected to participate in the “Sign Bomb,” including supporters in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The massive event will also take place in Ireland, Spain, Australia, Germany, France, Croatia, Italy and Serbia. Photos will be made available at www.ronpaulsignbomb.com.

Paul is a spokesman in Washington for limited constitutional government, low taxes, free markets and a return to sound monetary policies backed on commodity-backed currency. He is known among both his colleagues in Congress and his constituents for his consistent voting record in the House of Representatives.

— Troy Lucero of Santa Barbara is a supporter of presidential candidate Ron Paul.