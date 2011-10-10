Santa Barbara Historical Museum to Host Prohibition Lecture, Wine Tasting

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum will host its second “Cellar Series” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The enchanting evening will include a lecture by local historian Erin Graffy, who will chronicle the Prohibition era in the area. After the lecture, in the museum’s exquisite Sala Gallery guests will be treated to wine and whiskey tasting in a “Speakeasy-style” reception complete with period music and other surprises.

Wine enthusiasts will enjoy tasting from local wineries, including Fiddlehead Cellars, Kunin Wines, Jalama Wines, Oreana Winery and Santa Barbara Winery.

Sponsors of the event include Bella Vista Designs, The Barbecue Company and Ventura Rentals.

The event is offered as part of EpicureSB, a “communitywide culinary extravaganza” presented by the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission, the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

Tickets to the event may be purchased by calling the museum at 805.966.1601. The cost for members is $35, and guests are $40.

Graffy has authored/published more than 50 books, articles and publications on regional history, including How to Santa Barbara, Saint Barbara: The Truth, Tales, Tidbits & Trivia of Santa Barbara’s Patron Saint and more.

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is located at 136 E. De la Guerra St. For more information, click here or call 805.966.1601.

— Dacia Harwood represents the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.