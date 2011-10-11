Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:57 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Mails Out Ballots for Nov. 8 Election

Ten candidates are vying for three seats on the City Council in the mail-only election

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 11, 2011 | 12:14 a.m.

The City of Santa Barbara will send out ballots Tuesday for the Nov. 8 mail-only election for City Council, making it possible for residents to begin voting this week.

Ten candidates are campaigning for three open seats, including incumbents Dale Francisco, Randy Rowse and Michael Self.

Challengers are Sebastian Aldana Jr., Sharon Byrne, Cruzito Cruz, Iya Falcone, Jerry Matteo, Cathy Murillo and Deborah Schwartz, who leads the pack in fundraising so far with $61,638.62 to date, according to campaign documents.

Click here for the index to Noozhawk's candidate Q&As.

Residents can pick up voter registration forms at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St., the County Elections Division at 4440-A Calle Real and post offices, banks, the Department of Motor Vehicles and other public buildings. Oct. 24 is the last day to register for the Nov. 8 election.

Ballots can be mailed in or delivered in person at five drop-off centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 or from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Drop-off Centers

» Braille Institute, 2031 De la Vina St.

» Santa Barbara Municipal Tennis Center, 1414 Park Place

» Grace Lutheran Church, 3869 State St.

» Pilgrim Terrace, 649 Pilgrim Terrace Drive.

» Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

