Santa Barbara Public Library System Wants Your Online Vote to Win $25,000

The library is a finalist in Verizon’s Check Into Literacy grant program; voting ends Oct. 21

Support a great cause — from your computer!

The Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library System is a finalist in Verizon’s Check Into Literacy grant program.

Winners of these grants, worth up to $25,000, will be determined by online votes. All votes must be cast by online survey by Friday, Oct. 21.

Click here to vote, or visit the library’s website at www.sbplibrary.org, click the voting link, scroll to the bottom of the page and choose “Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library” in the blue box.

Please take a moment and support programs that have provided free reading help to thousands of local residents during the past quarter-century.

Funding from Verizon California benefits all library branches within the Santa Barbara Public Library System. Last year, Verizon’s Check Into Literacy Program provided more than $9,000 in support to library literacy programs in the community.

— Beverly Schwartzberg represents the Santa Barbara Public Library.