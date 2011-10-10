The Towbes Group Awards $7,500 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

The Towbes Group, through a program designed to foster employee philanthropy and community involvement, has awarded this year a $2,500 grant to each of three nonprofit organizations in the Tri-County area, announced Chief Financial Officer Michelle Konoske, also chairwoman of the Towbes Employee Grant Committee.

The recipients of the 2011 Towbes’ grants are the Gaviota-based Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute, the Santa Barbara-based Breast Cancer Resource Center and the Ventura-based Project Understanding. A companywide vote determined the three grant recipients.

In keeping with Towbes founder Michael Towbes’ dedication to philanthropy, the Santa Barbara-based real estate firm established the Towbes Employee Grant Committee in 2004 to support local charities and community organizations in which its employees are involved, according to committee member Mary Pouliot.

Since its inception, the Towbes Employee Grant Committee has given more than $200,000 in the form of annual grants, donations and sponsorships to such organizations as the Santa Barbara-based Dream Foundation, which makes dreams come true for adults with life-threatening illness; the Ventura-based Livingston Memorial, Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice; and Santa Barbara-based Casa Serena, a woman’s recovery home.

The Towbes Grant Committee is a fundamental part of the business that underscores the group’s core values and helps foster the family spirit that exists at Towbes, Konoske said. More importantly, it hopes that through its example, other local businesses will become more involved in the community.

During the course of the year, employees nominate worthy organizations to receive the grants, particularly in the areas of community and environmental stewardship, health and well-being, and education and enrichment. In most instances, the Towbes employee is a volunteer or a financial supporter of the organization.

“We can see as much campaigning by the employees to encourage votes for their favorite charity as we would in any presidential election year,” Pouliot said.

The three organizations each received their grant in front of the firm’s nearly 100 employees at one of The Towbes Group’s semi-annual all-team meetings.

In addition to receiving their check at the meeting, representatives from each organization mad a brief presentation to the entire team, which serves to encourage more Towbes employees to volunteer, Pouliot said.

The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to making a difference through marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation, research and education. CIMWI is a part of the Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program under the direction of NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service and is the only authorized organization to respond to and rehabilitate pinnipeds (seals and sea lions) and cetaceans (dolphins, porpoises and whales) for Ventura County.

Founded in 1997, the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara acts as a clearinghouse of information, personal support through peer-counseling and referral service conduit for women diagnosed with breast cancer or dealing with benign breast health issues. The BCRC has been a vital community resource in helping women and their families navigate and understand the disease management process and bridging gaps in emotional care and education. One hundred percent of its income comes from contributions from individual donors, businesses, and grant donations from private foundations.

Project Understanding is a faith-based organization offering assistance to low income and homeless individuals and families. Its programs include an emergency pantry to feed the hungry through times of crisis, medical assistance, tutoring and transitional shelter. Many of its programs have been incorporated in separate agencies including FOOD Share (the county food bank), the Ventura County affiliate of Habitat for Humanity and Operation Warm-Up (now Operation Work).

