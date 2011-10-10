Westside Santa Barbara Cleanup Day Set for Saturday

The first 300 volunteers will receive a free T shirt courtesy of MarBorg

Santa Barbara’s Westside neighborhood will receive a makeover on Saturday courtesy of neighborhood and church volunteers.

Volunteers will meet at Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W. Islay St., at 9 a.m. Saturday and work until noon.

The cleanup is a collaboration of Looking Good Santa Barbara, local church groups, the City of Santa Barbara, Westside neighbors and MarBorg Industries.

On the day of the event, the first 300 volunteers will receive a free event T-shirt at registration courtesy of MarBorg Industries, where job assignments and cleaning equipment will also be distributed to volunteers.

Some of the event projects include litter and graffiti cleanup, tree plantings, creek survey and restoration, maintenance of Bohnett Park and shopping cart retrieval. Participants will also earn raffle tickets for every bag of trash or recycling they turn in for a chance at prizes.

The goal of the event is to inspire and educate residents on how to play an active role in their neighborhood on the day of the event and throughout the year.

For more information, call Environmental Services at 805.564.5631.

— Shannon McEttrick is a public outreach coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Environmental Services.