Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:19 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Westside Santa Barbara Cleanup Day Set for Saturday

The first 300 volunteers will receive a free T shirt courtesy of MarBorg

By Shannon McEttrick for the City of Santa Barbara Environmental Services | updated logo | October 10, 2011 | 6:29 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Westside neighborhood will receive a makeover on Saturday courtesy of neighborhood and church volunteers.

Volunteers will meet at Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W. Islay St., at 9 a.m. Saturday and work until noon.

The cleanup is a collaboration of Looking Good Santa Barbara, local church groups, the City of Santa Barbara, Westside neighbors and MarBorg Industries.

On the day of the event, the first 300 volunteers will receive a free event T-shirt at registration courtesy of MarBorg Industries, where job assignments and cleaning equipment will also be distributed to volunteers.

Some of the event projects include litter and graffiti cleanup, tree plantings, creek survey and restoration, maintenance of Bohnett Park and shopping cart retrieval. Participants will also earn raffle tickets for every bag of trash or recycling they turn in for a chance at prizes.

The goal of the event is to inspire and educate residents on how to play an active role in their neighborhood on the day of the event and throughout the year.

For more information, call Environmental Services at 805.564.5631.

— Shannon McEttrick is a public outreach coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Environmental Services.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 