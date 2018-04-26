ADMHS Director Ann Detrick Announces Resignation

She says it's time 'to change direction' in her professional career

Ann Detrick, director of the Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, announced her resignation Wednesday, effective Nov. 9.

ADMHS has continued to struggle with financial woes even after reducing staff and expenditures, and Detrick has come under fire for the department’s handling of the budget.

“Serving in this role on behalf of the people of Santa Barbara County has been an honor and privilege,” Detrick said in a news release. “For almost five years, I have been strongly dedicated to the department and its mission. For me, it is time to change direction and pursue work in another setting where my focus can be more evenly divided between programmatic and fiscal priorities. I also want to get more balance in my professional and personal life.”

Detrick said she will work with county CEO Chandra Wallar and the Board of Supervisors to help ensure a smooth transition under new leadership.

“As I leave, I am very optimistic about the future of county services for persons of all ages with serious mental illness and their families,” she said.

Check back with Noozhawk for a full report.

