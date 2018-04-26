Allen Associates Can Help You ‘Survive Your Next Building Project’

Free workshop on Thursday will focus on budgets, schedules, and selecting an architect and builder

Thinking about remodeling your existing home, buying a home to remodel or building from scratch?

Allen Associates is holding a free workshop, titled “How to Survive Your Next Building Project,” at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday.

The workshop will help you understand what is involved with a building project, the steps you need to take and how to avoid problems. We will discuss budgets, schedules, and how to select the right architect and builder for your project.

Bryan Henson, a LEED accredited professional and president of Allen Associates, will be the featured speaker.

To make a reservation and to learn the location of the workshop, call 805.884.8777 x121.

— Karen Feeney is the green resources manager for Allen Associates.